Glen Ridge’s Matt McMahon experiences thrill of winning Premier Lacrosse League championship

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge native and defender Matt McMahon experienced the ultimate thrill as a professional lacrosse player.

The Archers, led by Glen Ridge native and defender Matt McMahon, defeated the Waterdogs, 15-14, in the championship game of the Premier Lacrosse League on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Subaru Park in Philadelphia. McMahon, a 2011 Glen Ridge High School graduate, played at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was an honorable mention All-American. He has played for the Archers for the past several years.

McMahon went out a champion, as this was his final game.

Indeed, McMahon was elated about helping his team win the championship.

“The championship weekend was a tremendous experience all around. Being nearby in Philly, many of my friends and family were in attendance and it was wonderful getting to enjoy this achievement with people that have given me an endless amount of love and support throughout the 20 years I’ve been playing this game. It’s also hard to express exactly how much it meant to me to have so many young GR lacrosse families down at the game. It brought back memories of the days when John Mulligan, Eric Berg, Geoff Gimber and others would organize buses and caravans to the NCAA final fours just to give young players the opportunity to be inspired by seeing the game played at the highest level. I am certain I would not have been able to enjoy all that this sport has given me if it weren’t for the impact of the community and culture for lacrosse that was brought to life by the Berg, DePhillips, Mulligan, Gimber, Davis and countless other families in Glen Ridge.

Coach (Carl) Houser (III) and his father (Carl Houser Jr.) were in attendance for the semifinals on Long Island, which was also very special given that they played such a huge role over the years as well. The whole experience was one I will never forget and that is mainly because of the folks I got to share it with. I am very grateful to be a part of the GR lacrosse community and for all that it has given me for two decades now. The championship was the last game for me, so to get to go out like that with so many supporters by my side – it’s something I’ll cherish for years to come.”

Photos Courtesy of Matt McMahon