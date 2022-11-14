Glen Ridge’s Nick Baum sparks MKA boys soccer team to fine season

GLEN RIDGE — Nick Baum, a senior defender from Glen Ridge, was a key member of the Montclair Kimberley Academy boys soccer team this fall season as the Cougars finished 12-8-1 and earned a berth in both the state prep B-Division and NJSIAA Non-Public, North B tournament finals.

The starting right back had one of his team’s goals in a key 3-1 victory over Rutgers Prep in the semifinals of the Non-Public, North B state tourney.

“Nick was important to the strength of our defense and had a strong senior season,” said MKA head coach Rob Leather. 

MKA’s season ended with a 3-0 loss at eventual overall Non-Public B state champion Gill St. Bernard’s in the North B final on Nov. 9.

Photos Courtesy of Gene Nann

  

