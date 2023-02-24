GRHS’ Bloomfield excels at North 2 Region girls wrestling tournament, advances to state tourney

GLEN RIDGE, NJ —Glen Ridge High School senior Stacy Bloomfield enjoyed a great showing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North 2 Region girls wrestling state tournament at Union High School on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Bloomfield finished third in the 126-pound class, qualifying for the NJSIAA’s girls wrestling state championships at Phillipsburg High School on Sunday, Feb. 26. The top-four finishers in each weight class from the region tournaments earned berths to the state championships.The state championship bouts will be held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Saturday, March 4.

Bloomfield, who was the lone GRHS competitor, went 4-1 in the region tournament. She pinned Bayonne’s Mariana Puzycki in 4 minutes, 39 seconds in the third-fourth place consolation bout.