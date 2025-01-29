GRHS boys basketball team prevails over WCT

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team defeated West Caldwell Tech, 51-39, Thursday, Jan. 16, at home in a Super Essex Conference-Freedom Division game.

Sophomore Ryan Law had 15 points, junior Jacob Javier had 11 points, senior Jake Machemer and junior Liam Cooney each had seven points, sophomore Jayraj Pasricha had two points and junior JP Labadia added a free throw. GRHS moved to 3-3 in the division.

Glen Ridge fell to Passaic Charter, 60-50, Saturday, Jan. 18, in Passaic in an independent game to move to a 9-4 overall record. Cooney had 18 points, Law had 13 points, Javier had 13 points, Labadia had six points, junior Liam Feder had four points and Machemer added two points.

In earier action, the Ridgers lost at Shabazz, 50-26, Tuesday, Jan. 14, in Newark in an SEC-Freedom Division game. Law had 13 points, Javier had six points, Cooney had four points, Feder added two points and Pasricha added a free throw.

The Ridgers were scheduled to host Montclair Kimberley Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 21, after press time. They will visit West Orange on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. and host Verona on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m.