GRHS girls basketball prevails over University

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated a good University High School team, 51-43, on Thursday, Jan. 16, in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game at University in Newark.

Senior Riley O’Sullivan had 17 points and 10 rebounds and junior Allison Snyder had 12 points, six assists, five blocked shots,three steals and two rebounds to lead the Ridgers.

Sophomore Caitlin Hood had eight points and two rebounds; senior Katie Powers scored seven points with four steals; junior Annabel Koss-DeFrank had three points, five rebounds and two assists; and junior Anabel Mira-McKenzie had three rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Ridgers.

It was sweet redemption for the Ridgers, who lost to University in state tournament sectional semifinals in each of the past two seasons. Glen Ridge moved to 2-2 in the division and University fell to 6-6 overall and 2-3 in the division.

The Ridgers lost to New Providence, 57-43, Saturday, Jan. 18, at GRHS to move to a 10-4 overall record on the season. Snyder had 17 points, Powers had 10 points, Hood and Mira-McKenzie each had six points, and O’Sullivan and Koss-DeFrank each had two points. New Providence improved to 12-2 overall.

In previous action, GRHS lost to Montclair Immaculate Conception, 44-30, Tuesday, Jan. 14, at home in an SEC–American Division game, ending its four-game winning streak. O’Sullivan had 17 points and 10 rebounds; Snyder had eight points; Hood had three points, five rebounds and two steals; Powers had two points, six assists,five steals and two rebounds; Koss-DeFrank had six rebounds; and senior Marjorie Boyle had three rebounds.

Glen Ridge was scheduled to visit Newark Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 21, after press time. They will host Mount St. Dominic on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m.; host Glen Rock on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m; and visit West Orange on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m.

