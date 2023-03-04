GRHS’ Stacy Bloomfield excels at girls wrestling state tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School senior Stacy Bloomfield finished in fourth place in the 126-pound class at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s girls wrestling state tournament at Phillipsburg High School on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Bloomfield pinned Catherine Weigel of Rutherford High School in 3 minutes, 12 seconds in the first round, and pinned Shea Aretz of Buena Regional High School in 5:16 in the quarterfinals.

Bloomfield then lost to three-time state champion Kira Pipkins of Bloomfield High School in the semifinals by a 10-2 major decision.

Bloomfield bounced back with a pin over Weigel in 3:49 to advance to the third-fourth place bout. She ended her run with a tough 2-0 loss to Jackeline Ramos Oviedo of Mainland Regional High School to finish in fourth place.

The state tournament consisted of the top-four finishers in each weight class from the three region tournaments from the previous weekend. Bloomfield took third place at the North 2 region tournament at Union High School on Sunday, Feb. 19.