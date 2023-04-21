Griffin Seibel hurls no-hitter and fans 17, as Glen Ridge HS baseball team posts first win of season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Griffin Seibel was simply dazzling on the mound

Seibel, a senior, fired a seven-inning no-hitter with a whopping 17 strikeouts and only one walk to lift the Glen Ridge High School baseball team to its first win of the season, a 5-0 decision over West Orange on Friday, April 14, at Hurrell Field.

Seibel also helped his own case with a home run and two RBIs. Senior Sean Tierney went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a walk. Senior Jake Felty had a double and junior Zach Berner had a single for the Ridgers.

Glen Ridge fell to Bloomfield 7-3 on Monday, April 17, to move to a 1-6 record. In earlier action, the Ridgers fell to Barringer 14-10 on Wednesday, April 12, at Hurrell Field. Felty went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Seibel went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, Berner went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, junior Frankie Renois had a double and an RBI, and junior Will Horan had an RBI.

In the season opener, the Ridgers lost to Columbia 6-3 on Monday, April 3, at home. Glen Ridge fell at Montclair Kimberley Academy 5-4 on Tuesday, April 4. They also lost to Verona 4-3 on Saturday, April 8, at home, and West Essex 11-1 on Monday, April 10, in North Caldwell.

Here are upcoming games:

April 21: vs. Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.