Kristal, Frazier lead GRHS wrestling at district tourney

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Senior Sebastian Kristal and sophomore Nico Frazier took third place in their respective weight classes to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys wrestling team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 10 tournament at Nutley High School on Saturday, Feb. 17.

In the 120-pound weight class, Kristal pinned Luacs Beyers of Delaware Valley in 3 minutes, 50 seconds in the quarterfinals before losing by a 12-5 decision to Leo Tainkee of Belleville in the semifinals. Kristal then decisioned Jacob Harlow of Nutley by a 12-7 score in the third-place consolation.

In the 132-pound weight class, Frazier pinned Jonathan Mason Jr. of West Orange in 5:48 in the quarterfinals before losing to Matt Roche of Delaware Valley by pin 3:11 in the semifinals. Frazier then posted a 13-12 decision over Adam Ramadan of Kearny in the third-place consolation.

GRHS senior Jesse Gibbs unfortunately dropped a tough 7-5 decision to Evan Newman of Delaware Valley in the quarterfinals of the 215-pound weight class to end a great season.

Kristal and Frazier qualified for the NJSIAA’s Region 3 tournament at West Orange High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23-24.