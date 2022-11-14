MKA lacrosse standout Cameron Leinhardt commits to the Univ. of Chicago

GLEN RIDGE — Glen Ridge resident Cameron Leinhardt, a senior quad captain for the Montclair Kimberley Academy field hockey team in the fall, recently committed to the University of Chicago for women’s lacrosse.

Leinhardt was unable to play field hockey this past fall but was ever present as one of the captains for the Cougars who finished a solid 14-8 and won the state prep B-Division Tournament championship.

“I would have loved to have Cameron on the field this season, but she has managed to stay connected and involved, always being a support to the team, helping out on the sidelines, and working with younger players and our goalies during practice,” said MKA head field hockey coach Injoo Han. “I know that she will be a success in her future athletic and academic pursuits.”

