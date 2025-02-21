Montclair Kimberley Academy athletes from Glen Ridge announce their college commitments

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ —Several Glen Ridge residents who attend Montclair Kimberley Academy recently announced their verbal commitments to continue their athletic careers on the collegiate level.

Addie Goldstein, a junior, recently made a verbal commitment to attend the University of California–Davis to continue her field hockey career.

Goldstein led MKA to a 16-7 record last fall, as she scored 14 goals, to go along with 13 assists.

She scored a goal and had an assist as the Cougars won a fourth straight prep B Tournament championship with a 3-1 win over Pennington.

In her sophomore season, she scored a career-high 24 goals for the Cougars.

Alex Provost and Jan Hegna, both goalkeepers, have announced their college destinations.

Provost, a senior who helped lead MKA to a 19-4 record last fall, is headed to Denison University in Ohio.

He earned All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division First Team honors after recording 108 saves in 22 games for the Cougars, who advanced to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public, North B state sectional final.

Hegna, a junior who did not play high school soccer last fall, but appeared in nine games as a sophomore for a 12-7-2 Cougar team, has made a verbal commitment to Harvard University.

Photos Courtesy of Steve Tober (soccer photos) and Rick Osterberg (Addie Goldstein photo)