MVP Sports Camps offered in Glen Ridge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The annual MVP Sports Camps currently is taking place at Glen Ridge High School.

The camps, offered for boys and girls ages 5-13, began the week of July 15 and will continue until Aug. 9, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.each day.

The camp director is Mike Salvatelli. In his fifth year directing the camps, Salvatelli is a 2014 GRHS graduate and current health and physical education teacher at the school.

The MVP Sports Camps have 12 staffers. Among the sports and activities offered are soccer, basketball, baseball, dodge ball and kick ball.

Salvetelli is enjoying directing the camps. “I love it. It’s fun for me to engage with the kids in the area over the summer,” said Salvatelli.

This past winter was Salvatelli’s first season as the GRHS head boys basketball coach after serving as the JV coach in the program for five years. The Ridgers went 17-13 this season, reaching the semifinals of the state sectional semifinals. They have high hopes of having another great season as they return all but two players.

Salvatelli also is the head boys lacrosse coach at Nutley High School, building up the program. This spring, in Salvatelli’s fourth year at the helm, Nutley won 11 games for just the second time in 20 years.

For more information about the MVP Sports Camps, email mvpsportscamps@gmail.com or visit mvpcamps.com.

Photo by Joe Ragozzino