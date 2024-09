MONTCLAIR, NJ —

Junior Hazel Tat competes at third singles. Senior Sophia Appelbaum-Roth competes at second singles. Senior Michelle Plaisted competes at first doubles. Her playing partner was junior Monica Schaber. Senior Riley O’Sullivan returns a shot while playing at first singles. Sophomore Eden Kim competes at second doubles. Junior Maya Mehta competes at second doubles.

The visiting Glen Ridge High School girls tennis team competed against Montclair, Sept. 13. Montclair won, 5-0.

Glen Ridge, which moved to 2-2 on the season, will host both Kent Place on Sept. 19 and West Essex on Sept. 20 and will visit both Livingston on Sept. 23 and Montclair Kimberley Academy on Sept. 24. They will host Verona on Sept. 25.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano