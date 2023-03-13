Ridgers enjoy sensational season

GRHS girls hoops is sectional tourney runner-up, finishes 24-5 campaign

Glen Ridge freshman Annabel Koss-DeFrank dribbles past a University player in the North 2, Group 1 state sectional final on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at University.
Glen Ridge sophomore Marjorie Boyle dribbles upcourt while freshman teammate Allison Snyder and sophomore teammate Riley O’Sullivan follow during the win over Brearley.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team enjoyed a sensational season.

The Ridgers, seeded No. 2, finished with a stellar 24-5 overall record after losing at top-seeded University High School of Newark 78-35 in the championship game of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at University.

Sophomore Riley O’Sullivan had 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals; freshman Annabel Koss-DeFrank had 9 points and three rebounds; sophomore Katie Powers had 6 points, three rebounds and three assists; freshman Allison Snyder had 4 points and five rebounds; junior Savannah Steele had 3 points and six rebounds; and junior Olivia Gist had 4 points and three assists for the Ridgers. Junior Mary Doud, senior Jada Cush, sophomore Marjorie Boyle, junior Maeve O’Sullivan and freshman Anabel Mira-McKenzie also played in the game.

Other players for GRHS this season were junior Juliette Lipari; sophomores Brielle Munoz, Maggie DeLa Fuente and Camille Brown; and freshmen Leila Arda and Alexa Magalnick.

University went on to win the Group 1 state title for the second year in a row.

The Ridgers, under head coach Michael DelloRusso, also won the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division title this season with a 14-0 divisional record.

The Ridgers are having fun on the bench while head coach Mike DelloRusso walks on the sideline during the 50-34 home win over Brearley in the North 2, Group 1 sectional tournament semifinals at home on Friday, Feb. 24.

