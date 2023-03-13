Ridgers enjoy sensational season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team enjoyed a sensational season.

The Ridgers, seeded No. 2, finished with a stellar 24-5 overall record after losing at top-seeded University High School of Newark 78-35 in the championship game of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at University.

Sophomore Riley O’Sullivan had 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals; freshman Annabel Koss-DeFrank had 9 points and three rebounds; sophomore Katie Powers had 6 points, three rebounds and three assists; freshman Allison Snyder had 4 points and five rebounds; junior Savannah Steele had 3 points and six rebounds; and junior Olivia Gist had 4 points and three assists for the Ridgers. Junior Mary Doud, senior Jada Cush, sophomore Marjorie Boyle, junior Maeve O’Sullivan and freshman Anabel Mira-McKenzie also played in the game.

Other players for GRHS this season were junior Juliette Lipari; sophomores Brielle Munoz, Maggie DeLa Fuente and Camille Brown; and freshmen Leila Arda and Alexa Magalnick.

University went on to win the Group 1 state title for the second year in a row.

The Ridgers, under head coach Michael DelloRusso, also won the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division title this season with a 14-0 divisional record.

Photos Courtesy of Doug Snyder