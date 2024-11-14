Top-seeded Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team advances to sectional semifinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The top-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team advanced to the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

The Ridgers, under head coach Brian Ianni, defeated No. 16 seed Hoboken, 6-0, in the first round on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Watsessing Park field in Bloomfield. Senior Cole Moshos scored two goals and added three assists. Sophomore Max Fleisher and junior Alex Hinkis each had a goal and an assist. Junior Dylan Arnett and freshman Robert Runnions each had a goal. Junior goalie Liam Feder recorded the shutout in goal.

Fleisher scored two goals and assisted on goals by junior Gabe Hertz and sophomore Ryan Law in the 4-1 win over Weehawken in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 8, at Watsessing Park. Feder made three saves.

The Ridgers, who improved to 13-6-1 on the season, were scheduled to host No. 4 seed Wallington in the semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Watsessing Park after press time. The other semifinal pitted No. 2 seed New Providence against No. 11 seed Verona. The championship game is either Friday or Saturday, Nov. 15-16, at the higher-seeded school.