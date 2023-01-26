Unbeaten Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team defeats Verona

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated Verona High School 36-33 on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Verona.

Glen Ridge then defeated Barringer High School 56-22 on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Barringer in Newark.

All Glen Ridge High School athletic events were postponed following the death of GRHS junior Nathan Latifi, who died in a car cash in Bloomfield on Monday, Jan. 16.

The GRHS girls returned to action on Tuesday, Jan. 24. They defeated Millburn High School 50-44 at Millburn.

With the win, the Ridgers improved to 14-0 overall and clinched the Super Essex Conference championship with an 11-0 divisional mark.

Riley O’Sullivan had 13 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and one blocked shot; Katie Powers had 9 points, four rebounds, five steals and three assists; Savannah Steele had 8 points, five rebounds and three assists; Allison Snyder had 7 points, five blocked shots, four rebounds and four assists; Maeve O’Sullivan had 6 points, two rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot; Annabel Koss-DeFrank had 4 points, 12 rebounds and three steals; and Olivia Gist had 3 points for Glen Ridge.

Photos Courtesy of Doug Steele

Glen Ridge vs. Verona, on Jan. 12.

  

