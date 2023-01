Verona–Glen Ridge hockey team upends West Essex

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team defeated West Essex High School of North Caldwell 5-4 on Friday, Jan. 13, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange to improve to 5-4-3 overall on the season.

Glen Ridge senior Rowan Brennan had three goals and one assist, GR junior Pyotr Sysak had two goals and one assist, GR senior Will Benson had three assists, and GR seniors Ryan Weissman and James Kostas each had one assist. GR senior goalkeeper Eli Gottlieb made 29 saves.

In earlier action, Verona–Glen Ridge tied Westfield High School 2-2 on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Warinanco Park in Roselle. Brennan and Kostas each had a goal, and Benson and Sysak each had an assist. Gottlieb made 44 saves.

Here are upcoming games.

Jan. 20: Glen Rock, at Ice House, in Hackensack, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 23: Westfield, at Codey Arena, 6 p.m.

Jan. 27: Mahwah, at Ice Vault, in Wayne, 5 p.m.

Jan. 30: Governor Livingston, at Warinanco, 8:35 p.m.