Verona–Glen Ridge hs ice hockey team advances to Public C state tournament semifinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School junior Rowan Brennan had three goals and two assists, and GR senior Zach Gold had two goals and two assists, to lead the fourth-seeded Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team to an 8-0 win over No. 13 seed Tenafly–Cresskill in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Public C state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 24, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

GR sophomore Pyotr Sysak had one goal and two assists, GR freshman Jack Budinick and Verona senior Domenick Pandiscia each had one goal, and GR senior Madeline Rodriguez, GR junior Ryan Weissman and GR junior James Kostas each had one assist. GR junior Eli Gottlieb made 22 saves.

Verona–Glen Ridge defeated fifth-seeded Jackson Liberty, 3-1, in the quarterfinal round on Monday, Feb. 28, at Codey Arena, to improve to 22-4-3 overall. Brennan had two goals and one assist, Sysak had one goal, and Gold and GR junior Will Benson each had an assist. Gottlieb made 34 saves. Verona–Glen Ridge faces No. 1 seed Morris Knolls in the semifinals on Thursday, March 3, at Codey Arena, at 4:30 p.m. The other semifinal pits No. 6 Wayne Hills/Wayne Valley at No. 2 Governor Livingston. The final is Monday, March 7, at the Prudential Center Arena in Newark.

In the final regular-season game, Verona–Glen Ridge lost to Manalapan, 3-2, on Friday, Feb. 18, at Codey Arena. The loss ended an eight-game winning streak and a 13-game unbeaten streak in which the team went 11-0-2, which included a 5-2 win over Cranford to win the Kelly Cup championship on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Codey Arena.