Verona/Glen Ridge ice hockey team defeats Montclair

VERONA/GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Verona/Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team defeated Montclair, 5-1, Monday, Jan. 6, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

GR senior Jack Budinick had two goals and one assist, GR juniors Gavin Farrell and James Benson each had a goal and an assist, and GR freshman Joseph Mascari had a goal. GR sophomore Jackson Soshnick made 23 saves.

Verona/GR tied Hoboken, 2-2, Wednesday, Jan. 8, at American Dream Ice Rink in East Rutherford to move to 5-3-3 on the season. Verona senior Michael Compierchio had a goal and he assisted on Benson’s goal. Soshnick made 29 saves.