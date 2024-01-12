Verona–Glen Ridge ice hockey team wins four straight

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team defeated Frisch in consecutive games to extend its winning streak to four games and improve to 5-3.

GR senior Pyotr Sysak had two goals and one assist and GR sophomore James Benson had one goal and one assist in the 5-4 victory over Frisch on Thursday, Dec. 28, at Mackay Ice Arena in Englewood.

GR sophomore Gavin Farrell and GR junior Jack Budinick each had one goal, Verona junior Yianni Yianniotis had two assists; and GR freshman Jackson Soshnick, GR senior Jaden Segal, GR sophomore Brandon Grisafi and GR sophomore Max Cohen each had one assist. Soshnick had 18 saves for Verona–Glen Ridge.

Sysak had two goals and one assist and Farrell had two goals in the 5-3 win over Frisch on Monday, Jan. 8, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

Verona senior Jack MacEvoy had one goal and four assists, Benson collected four assists and Soshnick made 34 saves.