Will Benson’s hat track leads Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey tem past Madison

Glen Ridge junior Will Benson skates during the 5-1 win over against Oratory Prep on Nov. 29 at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.
Glen Ridge senior Nolan Campbell carries the puck vs. Oratory Prep.

VERONA/GLEN RIDGE — Glen Ridge junior Will Benson recorded a hat trick and GR junior Rowan Brennan had a goal and an assist to lead the Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team to a 4-1 win over Madison on Friday, Jan. 21, at the Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown in a nondivision game.

Verona junior Andrew Eremita and GR senior Zach Gold each had an assist, and GR junior Eli Gottlieb made 15 saves. Verona–Glen Ridge improved to 12-3-3 overall and 7-0-2 in the New Jersey Interscholastic Hockey League’s Kelly Division.

In the previous game, Verona–Glen Ridge tied Montclair Kimberley Academy, 3-3, at Clary Anderson Arena in Montclair on Tuesday, Jan. 18, in a division game. Brennan had one goal and two assists, GR junior Ryan Weissman and Verona senior Dominick Pandiscia each had a goal, Benson had two assists, and Gold had one assist. Gottlieb made 26 saves.

 

