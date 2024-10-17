Wyatt Palm leads Glen Ridge HS boys cross-country team in final dual-meet week

NEWARK, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys cross-country team competed on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Branch Brook Park in Newark in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division. This was the final dual-meet week.

Wyatt Palm led the Ridgers in 20 minutes, 09.6 seconds; placing 13th out of 48 runners. Gabriel Kirk finished 26th in 21:50.7. Grady Siefers placed 27th with a time of 22:05.0.

GRHS won versus Cedar Grove 15-50. Cedar Grove only had three runners. The Ridgers lost to Caldwell 17-44 and lost to University 24-35.  

Adelaide Fuller, the lone GRHS girl, did not compete.

The SEC division championships are set for Tuesday, Oct. 15, after press time.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

  

