Beloved Irvington sports announcer Ralph Steele is fondly remembered

IRVINGTON, NJ — Ralph Steele simply loved Irvington sports.

Whether it was the Irvington Golden Knights Pop Warner football and cheerleading program or Irvington High School teams, especially football, basketball and wrestling, Steele was a staunch supporter.

The Irvington community was stunned to learn that Steele died on Saturday, March 18.

Tributes poured in on social media as many people remembered Steele’s passion for Irvington sports and how much of a role model he was to them.

Steele, who was the father of IHS wrestling head coach and girls flag football head coach Kyle Steele, was the public address announcer for Irvington HS football, basketball and wrestling home events.

Ralph Steele was a founder of the Golden Knights football and cheerleading program. Kyle Steele, whose girls flag football team won the state championship last spring, continued his father’s legacy as the current president of the program as well as being one of its coaches.

Darnell Grant, former IHS head football coach and current West Orange High School head coach, wrote on Facebook: “RIP Ralph Steele! Words can’t express how grateful I am for all you have done for me and so many others.”

Gwen Murray, IHS athletic department administrative assistant, wrote a poignant tribute on Facebook on Monday, March 20. Murray began the post by stating, “When I pulled into the parking lot of Irvington High this morning, a wave of heartache hit me because the voice of Irvington Athletics will never echo over the field and gymnasium again.”

Indeed, Steele will certainly be missed by the Irvington community, but his legacy will live on.

Photo Courtesy of Gwen Murray