Bob Bolles named Irvington Varsity Club Andreya Taylor Courage and Commitment Award recipient

IRVINGTON, NJ — Bob Bolles, Irvington High School Class of 1969, has been named the recipient of the Irvington Varsity Club’s Andreya Taylor Courage and Commitment Award. Bolles was president of the school’s Agorians club and a class officer. In addition, though he was in a wheelchair, he achieved a varsity letter in track. Bolles was with the American Veterans, worked at Irvington General Hospital and was a volunteer for several charities, including the Jerry Lewis telethon.

Bolles was going to be honored at the Irvington Varsity Club’s annual dinner on June 9, but the dinner has been canceled.

The Irvington Varsity Club held two fundraisers this year — a Super Bowl pool and a T-shirt sale. Proceeds helped fund $500 scholarships for five Irvington High School seniors.

Photo Courtesy of Irvington Varsity Club