Cashieve Blair, Zaheem Crawford-Patterson lead Irvington HS boys track team at the sectionals

IRVINGTON, NJ — Senior Cashieve Blair won both the 100-meter dash in 10.91 seconds and the 400-meter dash in a school-record 47.67, and senior Zaheem Crawford-Patterson won the triple jump with a school-record 45 feet, 11 ¼ inches to lead the Irvington High School boys track-and-field team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Assocation’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4, championships at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge on Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4.

Blair also took second place in the 200-meter dash in 22.24, and Crawford-Patterson took sixth place in the high jump at 5-10.

The 4×100 meter relay team took fifth place in 43.75.

The boys took seventh place overall based on the top-six finishers in each event.

On the girls side, the 4×100 meter relay team took sixth place in 51.71. It was the girls team’s lone top-six finish in the meet.

The top-six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11.

The IHS girls team sparkled at the Ridge Novice Invitational meet in Basking Ridge recently.

Irvington won four events — the 4×100 meter relay, the 4×800 meter relay, the 4×400 meter relay and the shuttle hurdle relay.

The participants on the relays were as follows:

4×100 meter relay: sophomore Nouseline Georges, junior Peta Ann Nelson, sophomore Vanessa Jean and sophomore Vernande Philemon.

Shuttle hurdle relay: Georges, freshman Zyasia Flythe, freshman Shania Fraser and sophomore Vanessa Jean.

4×800 meter relay: Freshmen Stacy O’Darko, Zyasia Flythe, Favour Onwuzurike and Fraser.

4×400 meter relay: sophomore Emmanuella Anoke, Nelson, sophomore Melldjy Metellus and Philemon.

In addition, senior Irulana Nichols placed third in the 400-meter hurdles.

Photos Courtesy of Marvin Hawkins and Felicia Laguerre Owens.