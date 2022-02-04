Defensive coordinator and Irvington HS alum Raheem Morris heads to another Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams

IRVINGTON, NJ —Raheem Morris is going back to the Super Bowl.

Morris, an Irvington High School alumnus, is the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, who will play in the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Feb. 13, in their home stadium, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Morris, a 1994 Irvington High School graduate, is in his second season as the Rams’ defensive coordinator. This marks his third Super Bowl. He was a defensive quality control coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2003 Super Bowl, when the Buccaneers defeated the then-Oakland Raiders.

Morris was an assistant coach/wide receivers coach for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, who won that Super Bowl in historic fashion after overcoming a 25-point deficit.

The Rams trailed 17-7 at the end of the third quarter but rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers, 20-17, in the NFC championship game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 30.

Morris was the head coach for the Buccaneers for three seasons, from 2009 to 2011.