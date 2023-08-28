East Orange and Irvington players gear up for Rutgers football season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE/IRVINGTON, NJ — The Rutgers University football team this season features several players from East Orange and Irvington.

Junior wide receiver Nasir Montgomery, junior running back Al-Shadee Salaam and sophomore quarterback Raeden Oliver are East Orange Campus High School graduates. The Irvington graduates are Famah Toure and Zaire Angoy.

Montgomery, a 6-foot-1, 190-pounder who played quarterback at EOCHS, played in four games last season, including making his first catch for six yards against Wagner.

After not seeing any game action as a freshman in 2021, Salaam played in all 12 games with one start last season. The 5-10, 185-pound Salaam had a memorable debut against Boston College in the season opener. He scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 22-yard run with 2:43 remaining in regulation.

Oliver did not see any game action last year as a freshman. In his senior season, Oliver was the starting quarterback for EOCHS, leading the Jaguars to a perfect 13-0 state-championship season under his father and then-head coach Rae Oliver.

Angoy, a 6-foot-3, 315-pound defensive lineman, saw his first action last season after not seeing any time as a freshman. In three games, he had two tackles.

Toure, a wide receiver, is entering his freshman season. Last season he was named to the first team all-state, all-group and all-Super Essex Conference by the Star-Ledger and was named to the first team all-state by USA Today. He had 95 carries for 720 yards and 10 touchdowns, and had 351 yards and three touchdown catches to lead the Blue Knights to an 8-3 season last fall.

Famah’s brother, Mohamed Toure, also plays for Rutgers. A senior 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker and graduate of Pleasantville High School, Mohamed missed his junior season due to an injury. In 2021 as a sophomore, he played in all 13 games with five starts, totaling 52 tackles with eight for loss and 4.5 sacks.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights, coming off a 4-8 season, will open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 3, against Northwestern at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.

Photos Courtesy of Rutgers University Athletics