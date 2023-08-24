East Orange Campus HS, Orange HS and Irvington HS football seasons to begin

EAST ORANGE/ORANGE/IRVINGTON, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School, Orange High School and Irvington High School football teams are preparing for their respective season openers.

The OHS Tornadoes and IHS Blue Knights will both kick off on Friday, Aug. 25. The Tornadoes, under third-year head coach Khalfani Alleyne, will visit Wayne Hills at 6:30 p.m., while the Blue Knights, under eight-year head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre, will host Camden Eastside at 7 p.m.

The EOCHS Jaguars, under second-year head coach John Jacob, will host Clifton in the season opener on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 1 p.m. That game will be held at Schools Stadium in Newark. All EOCHS home games will be played at Schools Stadium this season. The Jaguars’ Paul Robeson Stadium is expected to undergo renovations.

It marks the second straight year that the Jaguars and Clifton will meet in the season opener, which last year Clifton won, 21-0, at Clifton.

After an 0-3 start, EOCHS finished 4-6 last season.

In 2021, EOCHS defeated Clifton, 30-24, in triple overtime to win the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 5 state regional title at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium to cap a 13-0 season. Jacob was the offensive coordinator for EOCHS at the time before being promoted to head coach last season.

Promo Photo Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens