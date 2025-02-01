East Orange Campus, Irvington and Orange indoor track and field teams excel at county meet

EAST ORANGE/ORANGE/IRVINGTON, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School, Orange High School and Irvington High School indoor track and field teams enjoyed good showings at the Essex County Individual Championships at the Ocean Breeze Track and Facility on Staten Island, N.Y. on Sunday, Jan. 26.

On the boys’ side, East Orange Campus finished in third place with 50 points and Orange finished in 11th place with eight points in the team standings.

On the girls’ side, Irvington took 10th place with 12 points and East Orange Campus took 11th place with seven points.

The following are their top performances:

EOCHS boys

Senior Jordaine Johnson won both the 200-meter dash in 21.08 seconds and the 400-meter dash in 47.11.

Senior Shakur Taylor took second place in both the 200-meter dash in 21.74 and 400-meter dash in 49.10.

The 4×400-meter relay team took second place in 3:20.80.

OHS boys

Senior Kevin Jones took second place in the 55-meter dash in 6.53.

IHS girls

Junior Sharifa Trocard won the 400-meter dash in 58.09 and she took fifth place in the 200-meter dash in 25.89.

EOCHS girls

The 4×400-meter relay team took third place in 4:17.25.

Photo Courtesy of Irvington assistant track coach Barnes Reid