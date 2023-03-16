Former Irvington HS coach Rob Osieja guides Mount St. Dominic track team to SEC–Liberty Division title in his first year

IRVINGTON, NJ — Rob Osieja, a member of the 2023 Irvington High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction class, enjoyed great success in his first year as the head coach of the Mount St. Dominic Academy indoor track-and-field team.

Osieja guided the Caldwell-based school to its first conference championship in 10 years this past winter season. The team won the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division title.

A 1974 IHS graduate, Osieja was a coach and teacher at IHS. He was a teacher for 40 years in Irvington.

Osieja was the IHS head boys soccer coach for two stints, compiling a 55-22-5 record. He also achieved soccer coaching success at Chatham High School and Passaic Valley High School in Little Falls. He won soccer coach-of-the-year honors in Essex, Passaic and Morris counties.

Osieja was a successful track coach at two Bergen County schools – Indian Hills High School in Oakland and Pascack Valley in Hillsdale – as well as at Bloomfield High School and Hanover Park High School.

In addition, Osieja is a member of the New Jersey State Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He was inducted in 2019.

Photo Courtesy of Rob Osieja