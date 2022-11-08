Former Irvington head coach Marvin Hawkins leads Hunter College cross-country teams to conference titles

IRVINGTON, NJ — Former longtime Irvington High School cross-country and track and field head coach Marvin Hawkins is in his first year as the head track and cross-country coach at Hunter College.

This fall, Hawkins guided the Hunter College mens’ and women’s cross-country teams to the CUNY Athletic Conference championships.

After leaving Irvington in June, after 28 years at the helm, Hawkins was named the head coach of the Hunter College men’s and women’s cross-country team and indoor/outdoor track team in August.

Hawkins joined Hunter with over 31 years of coaching experience. His teams have earned 25 championships and 301 individual championship titles on the conference, county, state and nation level. Hawkins has coached 18 all-American athletes.

Hawkins began his running career at Essex Catholic High School, 1970-1974, and went on to Seton Hall University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in elementary education. He is a USA Track & Field Level 1–certified coach.

Photo Courtesy of Hunter College Athletics