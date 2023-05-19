Former Irvington HS track coach Marvin Hawkins guides Hunter College to CUNYAC championship

IRVINGTON, NJ — Hunter College, under first-year head coach and former longtime Irvington High School head coach Marvin Hawkins, turned in a strong performance on Saturday, May 6, to win the 2023 CUNYAC Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship at Icahn Stadium.

The Hawks scored 204 points at the meet, securing their third consecutive conference championship and ninth in program history. CCNY was the runner-up with 177 points, while Lehman finished third with 111 points to round out the team scoring.

Photo Courtesy of Hunter College Athletics