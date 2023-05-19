Former Irvington HS track coach Marvin Hawkins guides Hunter College to CUNYAC championship

By on Comments Off on Former Irvington HS track coach Marvin Hawkins guides Hunter College to CUNYAC championship

IRVINGTON, NJ — Hunter College, under first-year head coach and former longtime Irvington High School head coach Marvin Hawkins, turned in a strong performance on Saturday, May 6, to win the 2023 CUNYAC Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship at Icahn Stadium.

The Hawks scored 204 points at the meet, securing their third consecutive conference championship and ninth in program history. CCNY was the runner-up with 177 points, while Lehman finished third with 111 points to round out the team scoring.

Photo Courtesy of Hunter College Athletics

Former Irvington HS track coach Marvin Hawkins guides Hunter College to CUNYAC championship added by on
View all posts by Editor →