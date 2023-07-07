Former Irvington track legend Tosca Blanford-Bynoe is appointed a superior court judge

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School alumna and track and field legend Tosca Blanford-Bynoe was recently appointed a superior court judge in Gloucester County.

Blanford-Bynoe won the 100-meter hurdles at the state outdoor track and field Meet of Champions in her senior season in 1982.

Blanford-Bynoe was the head coach of the renowned Willingboro High School track and field program for more than 20 years, winning numerous championships on the conference, county and state levels. While she was coaching track, Blanford-Bynoe worked in the state Attorney’s General Office for more than three decades.

Her track and field head coach at Irvington was Barnes Reid, who will return as the head coach in September after a one-year hiatus.