Georges, Philemon lead Irvington HS girls track at SEC

IRVINGTON, NJ — Nouseline Georges took first place in the 400-meter hurdles in a time of 1 minute, 03.80 seconds to lead the Irvington High School girls track and field team at the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships at Schools Stadium in Newark on Friday, May 12.

Georges also took second place in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.35 seconds and took fourth place in the 400-meter dash in 59.55. Vernande Philemon took third place in the 800-meter run in 2:37.60 for the Blue Knights.

At the Essex County Relays on Friday, May 5 at Livingston, Georges won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:06.40, Carlendy Bertrand took fourth place in the long jump at 16 feet, 8 inches, and Melldjy Metellus took sixth place in the high jump at 4-9 for Irvington.

Photo Courtesy of Barnes Reid