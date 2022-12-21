Irvington HS boys hoops tops North Star to begin the season

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team defeated North Star Academy 44-37 in the season opener on Friday, Dec. 16, at home.

Sean Agard scored 18 points with four assists, four steals and three rebounds; Sheik Sheriff had 10 points, eight rebounds and two assists; Renaldo Cambronne had 7 points and nine rebounds; and Famah Toure had 7 points, four rebounds and three steals to lead the IHS Blue Knights. Jason Francois had three rebounds, Vaboue Toure had 2 points and two blocks, Denzel Ruddock had 4 points, and Princewill Onwuzurike had 1 point.

The Blue Knights lost at Hillsborough High School 58-42 on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Agard had 19 points; Vaboue Toure had 9 points and three rebounds; Sheriff had 5 points, two rebounds and two assists; Cambronne had 4 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists; Jazmir Taylor and Francois each had 2 points; and Marquis White had 1 point and two steals.

The Blue Knights will host College Achieve Paterson Charter on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. and will face Ferris High School of Jersey City in a holiday tournament at Felician College on Monday, Dec. 26, at 4 p.m. The tournament continues on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at a time to be determined.