IHS’ Agard nets 1,000th career point in state game

IRVINGTON, NJ — The 10th-seeded Irvington High School boys basketball team lost at No. 7 seed Franklin High School 74-65 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Irvington senior Sean Agard had 26 points, including scoring his 1,000th career point in the game. In just two seasons, Agard reached the 1,000-point milestone.

Junior guard Sheik Sheriff had 16 points, senior forward Renaldo Cambronne had 12 points, junior guard Jaden Pearson had 9 points and junior forward Vaboue Toure had 2 points for the IHS Blue Knights.

Irvington, under head coach Elias Brantley, enjoyed a successful season, finishing with a stellar 19-8 overall record. They finished tied for second place with Columbia High School of Maplewood in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division. Irvington and Columbia each went 9-3 in the division. Caldwell High School won the division with a 10-2 divisional record.

