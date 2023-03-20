Irvington HS boys basketball players garner Super Essex Conference accolades

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School boys basketball players Sean Agard, Famah Toure, Renaldo Cambronne and Sheik Sheriff earned All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors this season, as selected by the divisional coaches.
Agard, a senior guard, made the first team; Toure, a senior forward, made the second team; and Cambronne, a senior forward, and Sheriff, a junior guard, made honorable mention.
The Blue Knights finished with a 19-8 overall record this season.
Photo Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens