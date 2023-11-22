Irvington HS football players earn conference honors

IRVINGTON, NJ — Several Irvington High School football players earned all–Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

Here are the IHS players honored:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Skill – Kareem Corey, senior.

Lineman – Tyler James, senior.

DEFENSE

Lineman – Jahide Lesaine, senior.

Lineman – Maraad Watson, senior.

Linebacker – DJ Mangan, senior.

Linebacker – Jachai Littlejohn, junior.

Defensive back – Vaboue Toure, senior.

Defensive back – Jasin Shiggs, senior.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Returner – Zakaa Brown, senior.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Lineman – Dwayne Sterling, senior.

Lineman – Danny McClees, senior.

At-large – Jayden Herron, sophomore.

DEFENSE

Lineman – Ishmail Shabazz, senior.

Linebacker – Rashaad Williams, senior.

Defensive back – Cam’Ron Richardson, senior.

HONORABLE MENTION

Aston Martin, senior.

The Blue Knights, under eighth-year head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre, reached the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state playoffs and finished with a 6-5 overall record, including four shutout wins, this season. They posted three straight shutout wins to end the regular season. In the playoffs, the fourth-seeded Blue Knights defeated fifth-seeded Middletown North High School, 26-7, in the quarterfinals at IHS’ Ralph C. Steele Football Field on Friday, Oct. 27, before losing at No. 1 seed and undefeated Roxbury, 15-12, in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 3.