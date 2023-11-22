Irvington HS football players earn conference honors

IRVINGTON, NJ — Several Irvington High School football players earned all–Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.
Here are the IHS players honored:
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
- Skill – Kareem Corey, senior.
- Lineman – Tyler James, senior.
DEFENSE
- Lineman – Jahide Lesaine, senior.
- Lineman – Maraad Watson, senior.
- Linebacker – DJ Mangan, senior.
- Linebacker – Jachai Littlejohn, junior.
- Defensive back – Vaboue Toure, senior.
- Defensive back – Jasin Shiggs, senior.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Returner – Zakaa Brown, senior.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
- Lineman – Dwayne Sterling, senior.
- Lineman – Danny McClees, senior.
- At-large – Jayden Herron, sophomore.
DEFENSE
- Lineman – Ishmail Shabazz, senior.
- Linebacker – Rashaad Williams, senior.
- Defensive back – Cam’Ron Richardson, senior.
HONORABLE MENTION
- Aston Martin, senior.
The Blue Knights, under eighth-year head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre, reached the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state playoffs and finished with a 6-5 overall record, including four shutout wins, this season. They posted three straight shutout wins to end the regular season. In the playoffs, the fourth-seeded Blue Knights defeated fifth-seeded Middletown North High School, 26-7, in the quarterfinals at IHS’ Ralph C. Steele Football Field on Friday, Oct. 27, before losing at No. 1 seed and undefeated Roxbury, 15-12, in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 3.