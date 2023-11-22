Irvington HS football players earn conference honors

Irvington’s Kareem Corey runs for yardage in the 7-0 home loss to Union City on Saturday, Sept. 30. Corey made the first team as a skill player on offense in the all–Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division. (Photo Courtesy of Joe Ungaro)

IRVINGTON, NJ — Several Irvington High School football players earned all–Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

Here are the IHS players honored:

FIRST TEAM 

OFFENSE

  • Skill – Kareem Corey, senior.
  • Lineman – Tyler James, senior.

DEFENSE

  • Lineman – Jahide Lesaine, senior.
  • Lineman – Maraad Watson, senior.
  • Linebacker – DJ Mangan, senior.
  • Linebacker – Jachai Littlejohn, junior.
  • Defensive back – Vaboue Toure, senior.
  • Defensive back – Jasin Shiggs, senior.

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Returner – Zakaa Brown, senior.

SECOND TEAM 

OFFENSE

  • Lineman – Dwayne Sterling, senior.
  • Lineman – Danny McClees, senior.
  • At-large – Jayden Herron, sophomore.

DEFENSE

  • Lineman – Ishmail Shabazz, senior.
  • Linebacker – Rashaad Williams, senior.
  • Defensive back – Cam’Ron Richardson, senior.

HONORABLE MENTION

  • Aston Martin, senior.

The Blue Knights, under eighth-year head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre, reached the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state playoffs and finished with a 6-5 overall record, including four shutout wins, this season. They posted three straight shutout wins to end the regular season. In the playoffs, the fourth-seeded Blue Knights defeated fifth-seeded Middletown North High School, 26-7, in the quarterfinals at IHS’ Ralph C. Steele Football Field on Friday, Oct. 27, before losing at No. 1 seed and undefeated Roxbury, 15-12, in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 3.

Irvington senior Vaboue Toure carries the ball and looks to avoid Seton Hall Prep’s Jaylen McClain. Toure, who made the first team in the all–Super Football Conference–Freedom Division as a defensive back,  is committed to Penn State and McClain is committed to Ohio State. (Photo Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens).

  

