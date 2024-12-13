IHS girls basketball shows grit, says new head coach

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls basketball team hopes to have a good season as it rebuilds under first-year head coach Jeff Bertoncin.

“The girls are buying into playing hard and being gritty,” said Bertoncin, noting the team lost about 90% of all major statistical categories from last year’s squad that finished 11-15.

The team will be mostly made up of players from the junior varsity squad last year. They have shown effort and a positive attitude.

The key players will be senior Nae Jah Davis and juniors Brianna Philips, London Richardson and Jadzai Harris Hubbard.

“Our goal is to make it uncomfortable to play against us,” Bertoncin said. “Our expectations are to compete harder and practice harder than anybody else.”

Two seasons ago, the Blue Knights went 21-4 and won the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division.

Bertoncin has been the head coach of the IHS boys soccer team for the past few seasons, leading the squad to an 11-8-1 record this fall.

The IHS girls basketball team will tip off the season on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at St. Benedict’s Prep. The following is their schedule:

Dec. 17: at St. Benedict’s Prep, 4 p.m.

Dec. 19: Newark Collegiate Academy, 4 p.m

Dec. 21: at Golda Och Academy, 1 p.m.

Jan. 4: at East Side, 1 p.m.

Jan. 7: Arts, 4 p.m.

Jan. 9: at Barringer, 4 p.m.

Jan. 14: Belleville, 4 p.m.

Jan. 16: at Weequahic, 4 p.m.

Jan. 18: Cedar Grove, 1 p.m.

Jan. 21: at Science Park, 4 p.m.

Jan. 23: St. Benedict’s Prep, 4 p.m.

Jan. 25: at Verona, 4 p.m.

Jan. 28: at Newark Collegiate Academy, 4 p.m.

Feb. 1: Technology, 11:30 a.m.

Feb. 4: at Arts, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 6: Barringer, 4 p.m.

Feb. 11: at Belleville, 4 p.m.

Feb. 13: Weequahic, 4 p.m.

Feb. 18: Science Park, 4 p.m.