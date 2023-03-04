IHS girls basketball team enjoys banner season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls basketball team, under head coach Brett Cannon, enjoyed a stellar season.

The third-seeded IHS Blue Knights defeated No. 14 seed Linden 52-35 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at home. Junior guard Janasia Wilson scored 23 points with six rebounds, four steals and three assists; junior guard Yadira Marshall had 9 points and four rebounds; senior center Faith Phillips had 8 points and 20 rebounds; junior forward Selena Fagan had 5 points and seven rebounds; junior guard Serenity Rodriguez had 5 points and five rebounds; and senior guard Fayanna Riley had 2 points and six rebounds for the Blue Knights.

Irvington then lost to sixth-seeded Watchung Hills High School 59-27 in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 23, at home. Wilson scored 19 of the team’s 27 points, and added three steals and two blocked shots; Marshall had 6 points, three rebounds and two steals; Rodriguez had 2 points and six rebounds; and Phillips pulled down 20 rebounds.

The Blue Knights finished the season with a 21-4 overall record, including being co-champions of the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division with Montclair High School. They each had a 12-2 divisional record. It was the Blue Knights’ second straight SEC divisional title. Last season they won the Freedom Division title.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens