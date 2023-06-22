Irivington HS Athletics Department honors seniors at ceremony

Irvington’s Carlendy Bertrand and Landy Roseme beam as they hold their awards during the Irvington High School Senior–Athlete Awards ceremony. Bertrand was selected as the Female Scholar Athlete of the Year and Roseme was selected as the most valuable runner on the girls championship cross-country team. (Photo Courtesy of Barnes Reid)
Faith Phillips, left, and Famah Toure hold their awards as the Irvington Female Athlete of the Year and Male Athlete of the Year. Phillips lettered in volleyball, basketball and girls flag football. Toure, at 6-foot-4, lettered in football and basketball, and will attend Rutgers University on a football scholarship as a wide receiver. (Photo Courtesy of Kyle Steele)

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School Athletics Senior–Athlete Awards ceremony was recently held.

The following are some of the senior-athletes who were honored:

Male Athlete of the Year:

  • Famah Toure

Female Athlete of the Year:

  • Faith Phillips.

Coaches of the Year:

  • Brianna Singleton, boys track and field
  • Jenna Weiss, softball

Academic Coach of the Year:

  • Kaleigh DeLucca, girls soccer and girls lacrosse

Anthony Taylor Bowler of the Year:

  • Jaden Boyd

Male Scholar Athlete of the Year:

  • Kelvin Lartey

Female Scholar Athlete of the Year:

  • Carlendy Bertrand

Assistant Coach of the Year:

  • Quasir Hopkins, football

Service Award:

  • Reggie Torain, assistant football coach

 

