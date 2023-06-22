Irivington HS Athletics Department honors seniors at ceremony

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School Athletics Senior–Athlete Awards ceremony was recently held.

The following are some of the senior-athletes who were honored:

Male Athlete of the Year:

Famah Toure

Female Athlete of the Year:

Faith Phillips.

Coaches of the Year:

Brianna Singleton, boys track and field

Jenna Weiss, softball

Academic Coach of the Year:

Kaleigh DeLucca, girls soccer and girls lacrosse

Anthony Taylor Bowler of the Year:

Jaden Boyd

Male Scholar Athlete of the Year:

Kelvin Lartey

Female Scholar Athlete of the Year:

Carlendy Bertrand

Assistant Coach of the Year:

Quasir Hopkins, football

Service Award: