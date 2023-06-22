Irivington HS Athletics Department honors seniors at ceremony

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School Athletics Senior–Athlete Awards ceremony was recently held.
The following are some of the senior-athletes who were honored:
Male Athlete of the Year:
- Famah Toure
Female Athlete of the Year:
- Faith Phillips.
Coaches of the Year:
- Brianna Singleton, boys track and field
- Jenna Weiss, softball
Academic Coach of the Year:
- Kaleigh DeLucca, girls soccer and girls lacrosse
Anthony Taylor Bowler of the Year:
- Jaden Boyd
Male Scholar Athlete of the Year:
- Kelvin Lartey
Female Scholar Athlete of the Year:
- Carlendy Bertrand
Assistant Coach of the Year:
- Quasir Hopkins, football
Service Award:
- Reggie Torain, assistant football coach