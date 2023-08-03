Irvington boxer Jean Pierre Valencia crowned N.Y. champion

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Jean Pierre Valencia is the new 165-pound king of New York.

The rising amateur boxing prospect from Irvington completed a dominant sweep of the New York Tournament on Friday, July 28, with a devastating first-round knockout of Israel Bailey in the open class finals at the Classic Car Club Manhattan at Pier 76 in New York City.

Valencia lived up to his nickname of “El Verdugo de Esmeraldas,” crumpling the much larger Bailey of The Bronx with a left hook about two minutes into the round. Bailey rolled around for a moment before rising to his feet on unsteady legs, and was put back on the canvas by another hook. This time, referee Ernesto Rodriguez called a halt to the bout at the 2:43 mark.

“I dedicate this victory to my corner and my family and thank them because they have always been there. Without them it would not be possible,” said the 23-year-old Valencia, who was accompanied by head trainer Ryan Songalia and conditioning coach Aaron Watson.

“We will continue to dominate. It’s Verdugo time!”

Valencia, who was born in Esmeraldas, Ecuador, and raised in Barcelona, Spain, has had an impressive run since relocating to the United States a year ago, winning the 2022 N.J. Diamond Gloves 165-pound novice title and the 2023 N.J. Golden Gloves open class title, and earning bronze at the 2023 National Golden Gloves.

Valencia began his New York tournament run on Friday, July 21, battering former New York Ring Masters champion Jeminie Ramirez to a third round stoppage in the semifinal round. Some felt Bailey could be a real threat to the more experienced Valencia after Bailey scored a highlight-reel second-round knockout of Papa Ndiaye in his own semifinal bout, but Valencia opened eyes with his quick victory over a fighter who had made it to the Ring Masters Championship finals earlier in the year.

“Jean Pierre works harder than any amateur I’ve ever been around, and his desire to succeed is unmatched,” Songalia said. “Getting the top-ranked boxers in the ring with him is a challenge in itself, but I truly believe Jean Pierre is the best amateur boxer at his weight in the country.”

Valencia’s amateur record now rises to 21-2 as Valencia turns his attention towards the future. Songalia said the plan is to have Valencia compete at the New Jersey Diamond Gloves again this year before making another run at the Golden Gloves and then embarking on a professional career.

Valencia attended high school in Barcelona, Spain, where he worked as a truck driver before relocating to America a year ago to pursue his boxing career. He lived in West New York briefly before moving to Irvington in February. His nickname is “El Verdugo de Esmeraldas,” or “The Butcher of Esmeraldas” for his aggressive, punishing style.

Songalia, his trainer, is a boxing journalist who works for The Ring magazine, while his conditioning coach, Aaron Watson, is a two-time Diamond Gloves champ. Valencia made his name on the national scene at the National Golden Gloves when he defeated his first three opponents, including Dyelon Latimore of Chicago, Sergio Gonzalez of California, and Jauan Bacon of Indiana. He lost a disputed decision to Jonathan Montalvo, the USA Boxing No. 2-rated boxer from Omaha in the semifinals.

Valencia is considering turning professional in 2024 and is actively networking with professional managers and promoters.

Here is a Q&A with Valencia by the Irvington Herald:

Q: What made you interested in becoming a boxer?

A: What got me interested in becoming a boxer is when my neighbor in Ecuador won a bronze medal in the national championships (when JP was 16). I wanted to win in something because I never won in anything. In soccer I never won any championships. I went to the boxing gym and I started training. I trained for one month in Ecuador and then I moved to Spain. Then I continued training there in Sabadell, Barcelona.

Q: Who are some of your role models and influences, and how have they inspired you, in and out of the boxing rink?

A: In boxing, it’s Canelo Alvarez, Mike Tyson, the greats of boxing. Because they came from the bottom and they went to the top. These people are warriors. It’s not just in the ring, it’s out of the ring, too. My favorite boxer is Jaron Ennis; he’s a beast.

Q: When you are in the rink, what is your game plan/strategy?

A: I like to adjust to my opponent. I believe I should be able to box against anyone, regardless if they’re a southpaw or right-handed fighter, or if they like to run or are aggressive. This is why I like to spar against boxers of all sizes and styles, so I’ll be ready for anyone I fight.

Q: What advice would you give to any aspiring boxer?

A: Learn how to execute the punches the correct way, and to work on your technique. The most important tool for a boxer is to have a good jab. You have to live a disciplined life. It’s important to stay humble and to spend time with your family, and don’t slack on your training. When you do everything the right way, good things happen in your career.

Q: What are your goals and aspirations in the next few years?

A: By next year I want to sign with a good promoter and manager and pursue my dream of becoming a world champion.

Photos Courtesy of Ryan Songalia, Brian Cornetto and Stephen Shea