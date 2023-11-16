Irvington boxer Jean Pierre Valencia defeats D.C. champ

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK — Jean Pierre Valencia emerged victorious on Saturday night, Nov. 11, in a battle of amateur boxing champions, defeating Washington D.C. Golden Gloves champ Christian Hamilton by unanimous decision at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark.

Valencia of Irvington scored the only standing eight count of the fight in round one, stunning Hamilton with a right hand in the corner.

Hamilton, who had been held to split decision losses against some of the best boxers in the country, never stopped pushing forward, battling in close to turn the fight into a brawl. Valencia’s power once again came into play in the third round as he stunned Hamilton with a right hand and left hook to secure the victory.

Valencia also displayed his clout at the box office as well, showing his popularity by selling the most tickets of any boxer on the five-bout amateur portion of the pro-am card, which was promoted by Rising Star Promotions.

“It felt great to fight on my first pro-am show in the U.S.,” said Valencia,

who is known as “El Verdugo,” or “The Butcher.”

“I’m glad I could give a show for my fans. We will continue working to get more people to come and support me in the Butcher Show.”

Valencia, 23, is the reigning N.J. Golden Gloves and Diamond Gloves champion at 165 pounds, and won the New York Boxing Championships earlier this year at that same weight.

Valencia and Hamilton nearly crossed paths at the National Golden Gloves tournament in May. Valencia made it to the semifinals and earned a bronze medal, while Hamilton lost a competitive decision to No. 1-ranked Donte Layne in the quarterfinals.

Valencia, whose amateur record is now 25-3, was born in Esmeraldas, Ecuador, and grew up in Barcelona, Spain.

Head trainer Ryan Songalia said the plan is to look for meaningful amateur challenges before turning professional in 2024.

“Jean Pierre has boxed against movers, knockout punchers, brawlers and every other style in between over the last year. This kind of experience has prepared him to face anyone once he takes off the headgear and turns professional,” said Songalia, who trains Valencia, alongside conditioning coach Aaron Watson.

Valencia will likely return to the ring in December.

Photos Courtesy of Carlo Estonactoc