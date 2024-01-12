Irvington boxer Valencia – No. 1 in the nation – faces New York champion Martinez on Saturday, Jan. 20

IRVINGTON, N.J. — State bragging rights will be at stake when Irvington boxing standout Jean Pierre Valencia faces New York champion Melvin Martinez on Saturday, Jan. 20, at Stereo Garden in Patchogue, N.Y.

The vacant Strong Island Fight Night Series Interstate Championship will be contested in the 165-pound bout, which features two of the best amateur boxers in the region in a rare non-tournament showdown.

Valencia, 24, is coming off a stellar year in which he won numerous titles, including the New Jersey Golden Gloves and Diamond Gloves, plus the New York Boxing Tournament, as well as earning bronze at the National Golden Gloves tournament.

Valencia is now rated No. 1 in the United States at 165 pounds by Boxrec.com, the official record keeper for boxing.

He will be honored for his achievements at the NJ Amateur Boxing Hall of Fame Dinner on Jan. 28 at The Brownstone in Paterson.

First, he must take care of business with Martinez, 20, of New Rochelle, N.Y. Martinez won the New York Ringmasters tournament last year at 156 pounds.

“This is one of the best opponents I have been matched with, so it’s a good opportunity to show my skills to the boxing world. When I win this, I will be able to say I’m the best in the country, without question,” said Valencia, who was born in Esmeraldas, Ecuador, and raised in Barcelona, Spain.

Valencia is guided by head trainer Ryan Songalia and conditioning coach Aaron Watson.

“A fight of this magnitude between two of the best fighters in the country is hard to match up outside of it happening naturally in a tournament,” said promoter Kristian Vasquez of Strong Island Fight Night Series.

“This is the most anticipated fight of the year and could very well be Fight of the Year for our Strong Island Fight Night Series.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at the Strong Island Fight Night Series website. The event begins at 5 p.m. and will feature some of New York’s top amateur boxers, including Israel Bailey, Sean O’Bradaigh and more.

Stereo Garden is located at 9 Railroad Ave in Patchogue on New York’s Long Island.



Photo Courtesy of Carlo Estonactoc/Team Valencia