Irvington boxer Valencia will make his pro debut on June 8 at Bally’s in Atlantic City

IRVINGTON, NJ — Amateur boxing standout Jean Pierre Valencia will make his professional debut on Saturday, June 8, when he faces Patrick Bernard Harris in a four-round junior middleweight bout at Bally’s Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.

The 24-year-old Irvington resident won numerous championships in the 165-pound division as an amateur, including a bronze medal at the 2023 National Golden Gloves, a New Jersey Golden Gloves title, two New Jersey Diamond Gloves titles and the New York Boxing Tournament title. He was also rated No. 1 in the United States by Boxrec in that weight category.

Valencia, who was born in Esmeraldas, Ecuador, and raised in Barcelona, Spain, came to America two years ago with the dream of becoming a professional boxer. Now that moment is finally upon him.

“I feel very excited,” Valencia said. “I can’t stop thinking about the moment and I repeat it over and over in my head, the way I want to win that fight and make an impact in the world of boxing. This is the birth of something great.”

Valencia is co-managed by former pro boxer Chris Murphy and Ryan Songalia, while Songalia is also his head trainer, alongside conditioning coach Aaron Watson.

His opponent, Harris, 26, of Copperas Cove, Texas, has a record of 1-4 (one knockout) and is coming off a second-round knockout win in April. Harris has been stopped just once in his professional career and has shown to be a durable and competitive opponent.

Valencia-Harris will be part of a card promoted by Main Events that will be headlined by the WBA gold middleweight title fight between Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna and Juan Carlos Abreu. Other bouts slated for the card include Gabriel Gerena versus Lyle McFarlane, Carlos Rosario vs. Terell Bostic, Saleh Ali vs. Michael Ruiz and Chiara Dituri vs. Perla Lomeli, among other bouts.

Those interested in buying tickets to the event from Valencia can do so by calling or texting 973-723-7036. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the first fight scheduled for 7 p.m. Bally’s Atlantic City is located at 1900 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City.

