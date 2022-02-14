Irvington HS girls basketball team hosts Waldwick

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Sophomore Janasia Wilson scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds, seven steals, three blocks and two assists, but the Irvington High School girls basketball team lost to Waldwick, 45-27, at Thurgood Marshall Elementary School on Friday, Feb. 11, in a nonconference game.

Junior Janiayah Brooks had 5 points and four rebounds, junior Micha Iah Kingsberry had 2 points and four rebounds, sophomore Dynasia Williams had seven rebounds, junior Jada Hill had 2 points, 5 rebounds and two blocks; sophomore Selena Fagan had four rebounds and two blocks; and sophomore Bria Hertien had 2 points and two seals. Irvington moved to an 11-5 overall record on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens