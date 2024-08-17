Irvington Golden Knights football eyes another fine year

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington Golden Knights youth football and cheerleading program is looking to have another great season.

Last season, all of the Golden Knights teams made it to their respective championship games in the Newark Pop Warner League. The 13U team was the lone Irvington team to win its championship.

The Irvington teams are Flag, 8U, 10U, 12U and 13U. They practice at Orange Park in Irvington, Monday to Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. The season begins at the end of the month, with the exact date, location and times to be determined.

Kyle Steele is the longtime president of the Irvington Golden Knights. Steele also is the head coach of the wrestling and girls flag football teams at Irvington High School. In June, the IHS Sports Complex was officially renamed in honor of Ralph C. Steele, Kyle’s late father. Ralph C. Steele founded the Golden Knights program and was a longtime supporter of Irvington athletics.