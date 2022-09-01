UPDATED: Irvington Golden Knights football players and cheerleaders receive school supplies during Back 2 School giveaway event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Back 2 School Backpacks and Supplies Giveaway was held at Irvington High School on Wednesday evening, Aug. 31.

Presented by Fourteen21 Cares and Nesbit Cares, every Irvington Golden Knights youth football player and cheerleader received backpacks and supplies for the start of the new school year.

Fourteen21 Cares is a nonprofit founded by Ohio State University starting safety Ronnie Hickman and his parents, Ronnie Hickman Sr. and Hanifa Crawley. Hickman grew up in Irvington and South Orange.

Nesbit Cares is a nonprofit created eight friends who all grew up together on Nesbit Terrace in Irvington. hey are Ashley “Smoke” Pierre, who is the current head coach of the Irvington High School football team, Whaheed Dixon, Shaheed Dixon, Samuel Cherilus, Nhemie Theodore, Alex Theodore, Marcus Pierre, Reggie Alexander, Gerald Williams and Kareem Huggins. They are all pouring into the community with different events.

Photos Courtesy of Ashley “Smoke” Pierre/Irvington HS football head coach.