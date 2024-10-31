Irvington HS’ Adon Shuler has great homecoming, leads Notre Dame football past Navy at MetLife Stadium

Notre Dame’s Adon Shuler poses with his dad, Don Shuler, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Saturday, Oct. 26, for the game against Navy.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — Irvington High School graduate Adon Shuler enjoyed a great homecoming.

The sophomore safety for the University of Notre Dame football team returned a fumble early in the game, helping Notre Dame to a 51-14 win over previously-undefeated Navy at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 26.

In the previous week, Shuler returned an interception for a touchdown late in the road win over Georgia Tech.

On Navy’s first possession of the game, following a Notre Dame touchdown, Shuler picked up a fumble and returned it 28 yards to the Navy 7-yard line with 7:03 left in the first quarter. Three plays later, Notre Dame scored a TD to make it 14-0.

Shuler, a sophomore safety, finished with seven tackles. He is a 2023 IHS graduate who played in the High School All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, in his senior year. In his junior year, he helped the IHS Blue Knights win the state and North regional Group 4 state titles. In the regional title game played at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium, he returned a punt 45 yards for a TD in the first quarter to put Irvington up 6-0, as the Blue Knights beat Northern Highlands 19-14.

Notre Dame, now 7-1 on the season, moved up to No. 8 in the Associated Poll national poll and No. 9 in the Coaches poll after the victory. Navy, which was ranked No. 24 in the AP poll entering the game, fell to 6-1.

