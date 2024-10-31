Irvington HS’ Adon Shuler has great homecoming, leads Notre Dame football past Navy at MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — Irvington High School graduate Adon Shuler enjoyed a great homecoming.

The sophomore safety for the University of Notre Dame football team returned a fumble early in the game, helping Notre Dame to a 51-14 win over previously-undefeated Navy at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 26.

In the previous week, Shuler returned an interception for a touchdown late in the road win over Georgia Tech.

On Navy’s first possession of the game, following a Notre Dame touchdown, Shuler picked up a fumble and returned it 28 yards to the Navy 7-yard line with 7:03 left in the first quarter. Three plays later, Notre Dame scored a TD to make it 14-0.

Shuler, a sophomore safety, finished with seven tackles. He is a 2023 IHS graduate who played in the High School All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, in his senior year. In his junior year, he helped the IHS Blue Knights win the state and North regional Group 4 state titles. In the regional title game played at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium, he returned a punt 45 yards for a TD in the first quarter to put Irvington up 6-0, as the Blue Knights beat Northern Highlands 19-14.

Notre Dame, now 7-1 on the season, moved up to No. 8 in the Associated Poll national poll and No. 9 in the Coaches poll after the victory. Navy, which was ranked No. 24 in the AP poll entering the game, fell to 6-1.