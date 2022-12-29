Irvington HS’ Adon Shuler signs with Notre Dame football

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School senior defensive back and all-American Adon Shuler signed a national letter of intent accepting a full football scholarship to the University of Notre Dame during a ceremony held at the IHS gymnasium on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21, on national signing day.

The gym was packed with students, coaches and administrators, and there were performances by the school band and cheerleaders.

In his remarks to the audience, Shuler said, “I would like to thank my teachers, my guidance counselor, the administration, all my classmates and all my teammates, who all pushed me and made me want to work hard.”

Shuler was joined by his parents, Fran and Don Shuler, and siblings, Donte and Donovan. Don Shuler is a 1996 IHS graduate who played football for the IHS Blue Knights.

The ceremony was emceed by IHS assistant coach Nhemie Theodore, another former IHS football player.

Theodore, in a speech to the audience, praised Shuler for his hard work. “He works hard in the classroom and he works hard on the field,” Theodore said. “If you work at it, it will pay off. Hard work always pays off. When you work hard and you … do what you are supposed to do, 24/7, have that confidence. If you’re a confident young person and do what you are supposed to do, walk around like you are supposed to, with your chin held high, and don’t let your head down.”

Other speakers included IHS Principal Malikita Wright; IHS defensive backs coach Ify Asoluka; Adon’s father, Don Shuler; and IHS senior teammate Nasir Addison, a wide receiver who signed with the University of Kentucky earlier that morning.

Shuler committed to Notre Dame in August 2021, shortly before the start of his junior season. That season, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back and wide receiver led the Blue Knights to their first New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association state sectional championship. Following the North 2, Group 4 state sectional championship, he returned a punt for a touchdown to lead the Blue Knights to a victory over Northern Highlands in the North Jersey, Group 4 state regional championship game at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium to cap the 11-2 season.

In an interview with the Irvington Herald at the end of the ceremony, Shuler cited what he likes about Notre Dame. “I like the family atmosphere, the people, the relationships that you get,” he said.

Shuler said his goals at Notre Dame are “to win a championship and get my degree.” He said he plans to study sociology and business.

He also talked about his career at IHS. “I had a great time here,” he said. “I’m sad that it’s over, but all great things come to an end.”

This past season, Shuler helped the Blue Knights to another successful season, as the team finished 8-3.

Shuler will play in the all-American game on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Notre Dame football, with 11 claimed national championships, is one of the most storied college football programs in the nation.

Photos Courtesy of Joe Ragozzino