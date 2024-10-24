Irvington HS alum Adon Shuler’s late pick 6 seals win for Notre Dame football

Notre Dame’s Adon Shuler makes the end zone and runs to the end zone against Georgia Tech. (Photo Courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics)
Adon Shuler (Photo Courtesy of Don Shuler)
Adon Shuler celebrates after scoring on the interception return. (Photo Courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics)


Every defensive player dreams of making a pick 6, especially at the end of a football game.

Adon Shuler did just that.

The Irvington High School alum returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown with 2:37 left in the game to seal Notre Dame’s 31-13 road victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 19. Shuler’s TD increased the Iead to 31-7.

Shuler, a sophomore safety, finished with three tackles. Shuler is a 2023 IHS graduate who represented the Blue Knights in the 2023 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Tex. 

The Fighting Irish are 6-1 on the season. Following the victory, they are ranked No. 12 in the Associated Poll and No. 11 in the Coaches poll.

Shuler will have a homecoming this Saturday, Oct. 26, when Notre Dame faces Navy at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford at noon on ABC. Navy is ranked No. 24 in the AP.

