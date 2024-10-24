Irvington HS alum Adon Shuler’s late pick 6 seals win for Notre Dame football



Every defensive player dreams of making a pick 6, especially at the end of a football game.

Adon Shuler did just that.

The Irvington High School alum returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown with 2:37 left in the game to seal Notre Dame’s 31-13 road victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 19. Shuler’s TD increased the Iead to 31-7.

Shuler, a sophomore safety, finished with three tackles. Shuler is a 2023 IHS graduate who represented the Blue Knights in the 2023 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Tex.

The Fighting Irish are 6-1 on the season. Following the victory, they are ranked No. 12 in the Associated Poll and No. 11 in the Coaches poll.

Shuler will have a homecoming this Saturday, Oct. 26, when Notre Dame faces Navy at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford at noon on ABC. Navy is ranked No. 24 in the AP.